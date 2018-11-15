Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Brother's Veteran's Benefits

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty yesterday to embezzling over $80,000 of his brother’s Veteran’s benefits. The case was investigated by the United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

David Washington, 55, was appointed his brother's fiduciary to receive and manage benefits from the Department of Veteran's Affairs. Washington failed to submit accounting reports, which led investigators to question his management. Washington later admitted to mismanagement, including spending his brother's benefits for his own personal expenses. The total amount misappropriated was over $81,000.

“Our veterans have sacrificed enough and have earned every dollar this country provides them through benefit programs,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It’s despicable to think that anyone, much less a family member, would steal benefits from a veteran for their own personal use.”

Washington faces up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in February 2019. United States District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Gabe Wohl and R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution.