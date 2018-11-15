Most read
IntelliPoint Technologies Has Been Offering Tech Support and Solutions to Small- to Medium-Sized Companies in the Area Since 1998
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 05:31 Edited from a Press Release
The company was founded in Barboursville, in 1998, by Dennis Barry, a Wheeling, W.Va. native and father of five daughters. Barry, who has since expanded his company to a second office in the Cincinnati area, considers his company “a one-stop shop for small to medium-sized companies and all their IT and back-office automation needs.”
Barry said, “We understand the client's business process, and as a managed services provider, we align our knowledge and resources according to the business requirements so that we can manage the entire operation efficiently.”
Barry looks forward to more growth and expansion for the company in the years to come.