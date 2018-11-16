WV Executive Magazine Names Young Guns 2019

The inductees were honored at a reception at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on November 15. The sponsors for the event were the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Mylan and My Huntington. During the reception, WVE’s Fall 2018 research and technology issue was unveiled, featuring Kyle Mork, president and CEO of Greylock Energy and 2019 Young Gun, on the cover.

The inductees of the 2019 class are: Matt Boggs, executive director of Recovery Point West Virginia; Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development; Jason Henderson, chief financial officer of Energy Transportation, LLC; Lauren Hendricks, managing director of marketing and communications for United Bank; Walker Holloway, vice president and financial advisor of Hazlett, Burt & Watson, Inc.; Tiffany Kapp, managing partner at Custom Business Solutions; Kyle Mork, president and CEO of Greylock Energy; Mark Nesselroad, chief operating officer and chief legal officer of Glenmark Holding Limited Liability Company and broker for Black Diamond Realty LLC; Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia; and Danny Scalise, executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association.

WVE’s annual Young Guns honors program recognizes 10 outstanding West Virginians age 43 or younger who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least two years and must actively participate in community service.

“Despite its challenges, West Virginia continues to produce world-class leaders in both the state’s businesses and communities,” says Kensie Hamilton Fauber, partner and editor in chief at WVE. “We are proud to have had the honor of recognizing outstanding West Virginians for 19 years, and we are especially proud of this year’s class. Their expertise ranges from economic development and energy to health care and finance, all of which play a vital role in West Virginia’s success. These are the individuals who will help move the Mountain State forward, and we are so proud of their commitment to West Virginia. With their energy and experience, the future of our great state is in good hands.”

If you know a leader who is changing their industry and community, nominate them for next year’s class. Nominations for the Young Guns Class of 2020 are due August 15, 2019 and may be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/nominate-a-young-gun.

West Virginia Executive, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.