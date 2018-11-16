Small Business Saturday Artisan Market is November 24th at The Red Caboose

(Huntington, WV) Join The Red Caboose as we kick off the holiday shopping season with our Small Business Saturday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 24, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s community rooms at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington. The Red Caboose, located in the heart of downtown, is Huntington’s premier artisan center and gift shop and specializes in locally-made artisan goods. Meet local artisans, enter to win handcrafted prizes, and shop for local-interest books, specialty food items, home goods, and many one-of-a-kind works of art.

“Heritage Station is the perfect place to begin your holiday shopping,” states Red Caboose Manager, Raine Klover, “In addition to Red Caboose, you can shop for handmade pottery and other artisan gifts at Full Circle Ceramic, Tony the Tailor offers luxury and custom menswear, and Birds of a Feather is a women’s boutique with unique items you can’t find anywhere else. We have some excellent food options for Small Business Saturday as well. Moonlight Cookies will be open at 11 and Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar opens for brunch at 10:30.”

Participating Artisans:

Hearth Obscura Charmworks - pit-fired pottery and wildcrafted artisan products

Reflection in a Pool - fine art photography

Jenny Grover - handmade jewelry and mixed media art

Vintage With Amore - steampunk and vintage-inspired jewelry

Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry

Debbie Richardson - fine art

Lynne Welch - handknit fashion accessories

Carol Lucas - author

Higher Level Finds - wire-wrapped jewelry

Dallas Brozik - upcycled home goods

The FarmGirl Bliss Co. - jewelry and handmade wall decor

Evelyn Dortch - handmade fashion accessories

Decayed Desires - wildcrafted jewelry and home decor