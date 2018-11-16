Most read
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Rises Past High Point
- IntelliPoint Technologies Has Been Offering Tech Support and Solutions to Small- to Medium-Sized Companies in the Area Since 1998
- Herd Loses to OU After Comeback
- GATORCHOPPIN ON ... Ojeda: Presidential Candidate or Another West Virginia Character?
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Brother's Veteran's Benefits
- MU SPORTS IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Over WV Tech
- Arrests, Warrants Executed on Huntington's Sixth Avenue
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Small Business Saturday Artisan Market is November 24th at The Red Caboose
The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s community rooms at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington. The Red Caboose, located in the heart of downtown, is Huntington’s premier artisan center and gift shop and specializes in locally-made artisan goods. Meet local artisans, enter to win handcrafted prizes, and shop for local-interest books, specialty food items, home goods, and many one-of-a-kind works of art.
“Heritage Station is the perfect place to begin your holiday shopping,” states Red Caboose Manager, Raine Klover, “In addition to Red Caboose, you can shop for handmade pottery and other artisan gifts at Full Circle Ceramic, Tony the Tailor offers luxury and custom menswear, and Birds of a Feather is a women’s boutique with unique items you can’t find anywhere else. We have some excellent food options for Small Business Saturday as well. Moonlight Cookies will be open at 11 and Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar opens for brunch at 10:30.”
Participating Artisans:
Hearth Obscura Charmworks - pit-fired pottery and wildcrafted artisan products
Reflection in a Pool - fine art photography
Jenny Grover - handmade jewelry and mixed media art
Vintage With Amore - steampunk and vintage-inspired jewelry
Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry
Debbie Richardson - fine art
Lynne Welch - handknit fashion accessories
Carol Lucas - author
Higher Level Finds - wire-wrapped jewelry
Dallas Brozik - upcycled home goods
The FarmGirl Bliss Co. - jewelry and handmade wall decor
Evelyn Dortch - handmade fashion accessories
Decayed Desires - wildcrafted jewelry and home decor