Weekly Opioids Roundup HHS Secretary Azar Lifts IMD Exclusion for Medicaid Payment for Inpatient Mental Health and Prescription Opioid Treatment

Secretary Azar delivered remarks to the National Association of Medicaid Directors where he emphasized the Trump Administ

ration’s willingness to offer historic flexibility for state programs to innovate. However, the program is designed to encourage commitments from states to invest and produce beneficial results. Secretary Azar’s top priorities include: community engagement, combatting addiction and the opioid crisis, and improving the availability of treatment.

“IMD stands for Institution for Mental Diseases, and until now the exclusion has barred Medicaid from paying for treatment in mental health facilities with more than 16 beds. Historically, the intent was to prevent states from “warehousing” people in facilities using federal funds,” said Azar.

“But amid a growing crisis of mass shootings, homelessness, and other societal ills, advocates and state officials had been pressing the Trump Administration to change course on the policy.” The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) waiver has now expanded residential treatment centers and other opioids specific programs. Azar also commended legislation recently signed that provides Medicaid reimbursement for pediatric recovery centers aimed to support mothers struggling with opioid addiction.

READ: Remarks by Secretary Azar

MEDIAWATCH: AJMC Speech Readout

DOL Announced a Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant to Deliver Employment Services To Combat Opioid Addiction in Rural California

The Department of Labor awarded a National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant to the California Department of Employment Development. This grant entails employment services to those impacted by health and economic effects as a result of opioid use and misuse. Such employment opportunities may include healthcare professions relating to addiction, treatment and recovery, prevention, and pain management.

READ: DOL Press Release

FDA Issues Alert to Use Caution with Surgically Implanted Pumps for Pain Management

The FDA alerted health care providers and their patients about a newly discovered complication relating to implanted pumps that deliver medications into the spinal fluid for treatment and pain management.

“The treatment of pain has become increasingly complex. While medical devices, such as implanted pumps that deliver medication directly into the spinal fluid, have the potential to play an important role in treating pain, their use must be judicious and their instructions for use must be carefully followed. This is especially true when it comes to implantable pumps that deliver analgesic medicine directly into the nervous system.”– FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

READ: FDA Press Release

READ: FDA Safety Communication

Quick Stats: Percentage of Children Having a Problem for Which Prescription Medication Has Been Taken Regularly for ≥3 Months, by Age Group and Sex — National Health Interview Survey, United States, 2017

“In 2017, the percentage of children who had a problem for which prescription medication had been taken regularly for ≥3 months increased with increasing age. Among boys the percentage ranged from approximately 8% of those aged 0–4 years to nearly 19% of those aged 12–17. Among girls the percentage ranged from approximately 5% of those aged 0–4 years to 16% of those aged 12–17. Overall, boys were more likely than girls to have had a problem for which prescription medication had been taken regularly for ≥3 months.”

RESOURCE: CDC Morbidity and Mortality Report

CBP Actions

Arizona’s Port of Nogales: CBP officers seized $512K in hard drugs when two Mexican nationals and two US citizens connected with separate failed attempts to smuggle the drugs into the US, were taken into custody. The drugs included a combination of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officials when a scent was traced to a woman’s body. Heroin was later discovered from a body carrier. Additional arrests and seizures were also made. Read more here.

Wellton, Arizona: The Yuma sector at Wellton Station arrested seven US citizens and two illegal aliens in multiple smuggling events on Interstate 8. A US Border Patrol canine and agents discovered 22 packages of methamphetamine that has a street value of $185,700. In addition to drugs in another vehicle, a firearm was also located. Read more here.

