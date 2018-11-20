Early Marquee Holiday Present ; Super Tuesday Discount

 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:44 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Cinemas has a holiday present for Patrons. The cinema chain, which includes locations in Huntington and Charleston,has revised it's family night policy to Superstar Tuesdays.

You can see any movie at any time on Tuesdays for six bucks at Pullman Square. The weekly special can include 3-D by paying $3 extra. 

Concession specials are also in effect.

This is a WV and chain wide promotion, but the pricing varies per venue. Charleston's Southridge, for instance, is $8.50. McDowell 3 in Welch is $5. 

 

* The discount does Not apply when Tuesday is a holiday or for select special attractions. 

