Wayne County Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing a Minor in International Waters

United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced United States District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin sentenced Joshua Morrison, 21, of Wayne County, to 37 months in prison for sexually abusing a minor while aboard a cruise ship in international waters. Morrison was ordered to serve 10 years on federal supervised release after completion of his prison term and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“Egregious crime,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Child sex offenders belong behind bars and that’s where Morrison is headed.”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Emily Wasserman is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.