Marshall to present Christmas carols by Choral Union

 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:02 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall to present Christmas carols by Choral Union

Marshall University’s Choral Union will present a concert of festive Christmas carols at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave., Huntington.

 

The Choral Union, directed by Deborah Bradley, will be joined by the Musical Arts Guild in Huntington, as well as the University Singers, under the direction of Dr. Briana Nannen. They will also be assisted by Lincoln Brass and Dr. Johan Botes on organ.

The program will feature a variety of traditional Christmas carols in unique and lively arrangements. Featured soloists will be Marshall voice majors Shelby Gerlach, Cayce Murphy, Neeley Jeffery and Bryce Dale.

“We are really looking forward to presenting our Christmas music to the community,” Bradley said. “It is exciting to collaborate with so many talented musicians: Choral Union singers with Musical Arts Guild Singers, joined by University Chorus, Lincoln Brass, MU instrumentalists, Dr. Alexander Lee and Dr. Johan Botes on the mighty pipe organ. It will be a joyous, festive feast for the ear!”

The event is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a meet-and-greet reception.

