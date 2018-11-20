Most read
University committee on Jenkins Hall name to hold public information session Nov. 28
The information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, in Room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert formed the committee in April in response to a student’s inquiry about the 1937 naming of the university’s Jenkins Hall for a Confederate Civil War general.
The president appointed 12 members to the committee, representing students, faculty, staff and the university’s Board of Governors. He charged the group with examining the names of all buildings on the Huntington campus to determine if contextualization or additional action is needed.
The committee, which is chaired by Board of Governors Secretary Christie Kinsey, will be preparing a report and recommendations for Gilbert to share with the full board at its regular meeting on Feb. 28, 2019.
Next week’s public meeting will include a presentation about the committee and its purpose; historical information about General Albert Gallatin Jenkins and the naming of Jenkins Hall; comments from representatives of various Marshall student organizations and others; and an overview of the committee’s process for soliciting public comment on the matter next month.
For those unable to attend the public meeting in person, the session will be recorded and a link posted on the committee’s website at www.marshall.edu/president/building-names.
There will be a public comment period from Dec. 3-14. A link to the online comment form and instructions will be made available on the website following the public meeting.
For more information, e-mail buildingnames@marshall.edu.