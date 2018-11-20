Pathology establishes Dr. Linda G. Brown Endowed Scholarship for Allied Health Professionals

This scholarship will support full-time, undergraduate students who are majoring in a laboratory sciences program in the Marshall University College of Health Professions. The student must demonstrate need per the standards of the Office of Student Financial Assistance, and the student must be a resident of West Virginia or Marshall University’s Metro Area (Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties of Ohio and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence Martin and Pike counties of Kentucky). This award can be renewed for a total of eight semesters if the student remains in good academic standing.

Dr. Krista L. Denning, chair of Marshall Pathology, said the department decided to establish this scholarship to honor Brown’s work in laboratory medicine and her retirement from the pathology department of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

“Linda graduated from Marshall University in 1972 and worked at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center as a lab technician before going back to school to study medicine,” Denning said. “She graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine in 1993 and she did her residency in pathology at Marshall University. This scholarship will help students further their education in laboratory medicine, something that Linda feels very strongly about.”

Denning said this scholarship would benefit those who are interested in the array of specialties offered to laboratory medicine graduates.

“It is a great time to be a laboratory medicine student,” Denning said. “There is a wide variety of specialties you can go into and the job outlook in laboratory medicine is great. The field is always evolving, with new technologies being introduced every day. If you study hard, a degree in clinical laboratory science can open many doors for great employment opportunities.”

To learn more about the application process for the Dr. Linda G. Brown Endowed Scholarship for Allied Health Professionals, contact the College of Health Professions by phone at 304-696-3188. For more information about Marshall Pathology, call 304-691-8850.