Writers Series to celebrate works of Marshall faculty

 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:16 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will celebrate the recently published creative work and creative work-in-progress from Marshall faculty members at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.

 

The event will feature readings by Dr. Victor Fet, Dr. Laura Michele Diener, Nicole Lawrence, Daniel O’Malley, Dr. Joel Peckham, Dr. Rachael Peckham, and Dr. Forrest Roth.

 

“These talented faculty writers will be presenting exciting work in a variety of genres, from poetry and personal essays to fabulist fiction,” said John Van Kirk, coordinator of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.

 

Sponsored by the Department of English in the College of Liberal Arts, the event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by faculty will be available for purchase.

