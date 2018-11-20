Most read
Writers Series to celebrate works of Marshall faculty
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:16 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event will feature readings by Dr. Victor Fet, Dr. Laura Michele Diener, Nicole Lawrence, Daniel O’Malley, Dr. Joel Peckham, Dr. Rachael Peckham, and Dr. Forrest Roth.
“These talented faculty writers will be presenting exciting work in a variety of genres, from poetry and personal essays to fabulist fiction,” said John Van Kirk, coordinator of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.
Sponsored by the Department of English in the College of Liberal Arts, the event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by faculty will be available for purchase.