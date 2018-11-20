Most read
Attorney General Morrisey, 19 States Urge Supreme Court To Protect Laws Banning Discriminatory Abortion
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:18 Updated 2 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The friend-of-the-court brief, filed late last week, argues a lower court ruling that banned such laws exhibits unprecedented and unlawful hostility to each state’s authority to honor human life and dignity.
Specifically, the coalition argues each state has a right to prohibit the discriminatory elimination of unborn persons and ensure that human remains are disposed of in a respectful manner.
“The Constitution gives every state the inherent authority to protect life,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That authority extends to enacting laws that prohibit abortion from being used as a tool to eliminate any particular segment of the population. Every American, regardless of their biological sex, race or disability, has a God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The coalition’s brief asks the Supreme Court to grant review of, and ultimately overturn, a ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that permanently blocked enforcement of such a law in Indiana.
The lower court ruling, if left intact, could threaten the ability of West Virginia and other states to pass and/or enforce similar legislation.
West Virginia joined the Wisconsin-led brief with Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.
Read a copy of the brief at http://bit.ly/2Kb6gld.