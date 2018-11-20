Most read
City Hall Closed Thanksgiving, Friday
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:30 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Household garbage service will be on a normal schedule Monday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 21. Thursday and Friday's garbage service will be on a one-day delay, running Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24.