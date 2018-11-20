City Hall Closed Thanksgiving, Friday

 Tuesday, November 20, 2018

City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Household garbage service will be on a normal schedule Monday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 21. Thursday and Friday's garbage service will be on a one-day delay, running Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24.

