Most read
- Attorney General Morrisey and WVSSAC Opioid Abuse Prevention Initiative Tops 160 Football Games
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Cabell Midland Defeats HHS for Sectional Championship
- WV Executive Magazine Names Young Guns 2019
- GATORCHOPPIN ON ... Holidays and Empty Chairs
- National Audience Taking Notice of WV’s Efforts to Hold Secure Elections in the Modern Age of Technology
- Small Business Saturday Artisan Market is November 24th at The Red Caboose
- Kentucky Cruises by Marshall Twice in Women's Softball
Marshall Football Agrees to Potential December 1 Date at Virginia Tech
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:37 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Virginia Tech wants to play the game in an attempt to become bowl eligible, if they beat Virginia.
A matchup with Virginia Tech would be Marshall's 12th regular season game, replacing the Thundering Herd's previously scheduled contest at South Carolina on September 15. That game was cancelled due to severe weather caused by Hurricane Florence.