Marshall Football Agrees to Potential December 1 Date at Virginia Tech

 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:37 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall and Virginia Tech have agreed to a potential football game between the two schools in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday, December 1.
                                                               
Marshall (7-3) defeated UTSA by a score of 23-0  at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Virginia Tech (4-6) was downed 38-14 by Miami yesterday in Lane Stadium. Should the Hokies defeat Virginia Friday at 3:30 p.m., they will host the Thundering Herd at 12 p.m. the following Saturday, December 1. A Virginia win on Friday will result in no Marshall-Virginia Tech game being scheduled.

Virginia Tech wants to play the game in an attempt to become bowl eligible, if they beat Virginia. 
 
A matchup with Virginia Tech would be Marshall's 12th regular season game, replacing the Thundering Herd's previously scheduled contest at South Carolina on September 15. That game was cancelled due to severe weather caused by Hurricane Florence.

