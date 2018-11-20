Marshall Football Agrees to Potential December 1 Date at Virginia Tech

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall and Virginia Tech have agreed to a potential football game between the two schools in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday, December 1.



Marshall (7-3) defeated UTSA by a score of 23-0 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Virginia Tech (4-6) was downed 38-14 by Miami yesterday in Lane Stadium. Should the Hokies defeat Virginia Friday at 3:30 p.m., they will host the Thundering Herd at 12 p.m. the following Saturday, December 1. A Virginia win on Friday will result in no Marshall-Virginia Tech game being scheduled.