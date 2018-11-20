Most read
Cobb Named Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 06:39 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Cobb had a team-high eight tackles, including three for loss and two sacks to lead a dominating Thundering Herd defensive effort in a 23-0 shutout victory over UTSA. The Port St. Lucie, Florida native's defensive unit held the Roadrunners to a school-record minus-26 yards rushing during the game and just 137 yards of total offense, the fewest that a Marshall opponent has managed since the Herd held Ohio to 123 yards during the 2009 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl. UTSA's minus-1.2 yards per rush is also a Thundering Herd school record.
In the last two games, the Herd held Charlotte to 3.03 yards per play and UTSA to 2.49 yards per snap. Those are the top two performances against FBS opponents in the Doc Holliday era.
Marshall (7-3, 5-2 Conference USA) will be in action Saturday when it travels to FIU (8-3, 6-1) for a noon ET kickoff. The contest will produced by Stadium and carried live on Facebook.