Watts 4 Auction to hold Thanksgiving Auction to support WV Foster Youth!
Are you looking for great gifts this holiday season? Do you need the perfect Christmas gift? Come out to Watts4Auction Thanksgiving Day auction! You will be sure to find great gifts at greater prices!
Watts4Auction will be supporting WV Foster Youth this holiday season. Your purchases will directly assist in purchasing holiday gifts for those in Foster Care.
Learn more about Foster Adventure – www.fosteradventure.org
Foster Adventure enhances the lives of teens in care by funding social, athletic and educational opportunities and items that give a since of normalcy to teens in care; Promoting friendships, life skills, higher education and hope in their future.
Foster Adventure is a non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, so your donation is fully tax-deductible. Our U.S. Tax ID number is 81-1734092.
We encourage you to learn more about all our programs online www.FosterAdventure.org and like us on Facebook – www.facebook.com/fosteradventure
Learn more about Watts4Auction at https://watts4auction.com/