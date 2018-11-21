Suit accuses Cabell, Wayne ambulance squads of carelessness

by Lawrence J. Smith CHARLESTON - First responders with two ambulance squads are accused of failing to render timely aid to a nearly lifeless Wayne County infant.

The Cabell County Commission, and the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department are named as co-defendants in a medical malpractice suit filed by Amy and Chetley Napier. In their eight-page complaint filed Oct. 26 in Kanawha Circuit Court, the Napiers allege emergency medical technicians with the Commission’s and CVFD’s respective ambulance squads - Cabell County EMS and Ceredo Fire-Rescue - failed to take their son Braxton’s lack of breathing seriously to the point it resulted in him suffering permanent physical injuries. According to the complaint, Arminda Flindere Koepf, and Robert Wheeler, EMTs with Ceredo Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the Napier’s home on April 9, 2010 after Amy found Braxton, then four-months old, in bed not breathing. Prior to their arrival, Chetley performed CPR on Braxton. Following their arrival, and a cursory examination, Koepf and Wheeler told the Napiers “they were overreacting as first time parents and should go back to bed,” as Braxton only had the hiccups. However, Amy was adamant Braxton shortness of breath was more than just a case of hiccups, and needed to be hospitalized. The Napiers argued with Koepf and Wheeler for 30-45 minutes over Braxton’s condition before they agreed to transport him. Even after he was placed on a cot, and into the back of the awaiting ambulance, the suit alleges other EMTs accompanying Koepf and Wheeler “waited in the driveway for an extended period of time trying to talk [the Napiers] out of taking Braxton to the hospital.” Eventually, they departed at an unspecified time running “no lights or sirens.” According to the complaint, about five minutes after departing the Napier’s home, an EMT pounded on the back of ambulance, and said,”We need a medic. I think he does ‘actually’ have something wrong with him.” Shortly thereafter, Braxton “became blue and unresponsive and went into respiratory arrest. At a time and place not specified, Ceredo Fire-Rescue arranged to meet CCEMS to transfer Braxton, and continue to Cabell-Huntington Hospital. In the meantime, an unidentified EMT performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on him. Upon meeting Ceredo-Fire Rescue, Tonya Damron, a CCEMS EMT and medic, said “He is critical. Where is the oxygen mask?” Later, in her report, Damron noted she “was unable to start IV due to assisting ventilations,” and “IO could not be found in Ceredo’s truck.” After retrieving an oxygen mask from her vehicle, Damron accompanied Braxton in Ceredo Fire-Rescue’s ambulance to Cabell-Huntington. Upon arrival, the emergency room physician said Braxton “was staring and unresponsive and not breathing.” According to the complaint, Braxton was taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit where he remained on life support “for over a month.” Later, he was diagnosed with amoxic/traumatic brain injury, quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy, cortical vision blindness, asthma, and other respiratory problems. As a result of the “negligence, recklessness and carelessness” of Koepf, Wheeler and Damron, who are named as co-defendants in the the suit, the Napiers allege Braxton was “forced to endure mental anguish, pain and suffering [and] loss of enjoyment of life.” In their suit, the Napiers seek unspecified damages. They are represented by Charleston attorneys Richard D. Lindsay and Richard D. Lindsay II with Tabor Lindsay, and Bruce Freeman and Gregory Chiartas with Freeman Chiartas. The case is assigned to Judge Louis H. “Duke” Bloom. Kanawha Circuit Court, case number 18-C-1361

