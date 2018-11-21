Marshall signs agreement with local STEM high school for dual credit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has entered into an agreement with Tri-State STEM+M, a fully accredited 9-12th grade public high school with STEM designation from the Ohio Department of Education, to offer dual credit college courses to its students.

The high school is one of six STEM-designated schools in Ohio. Its name refers to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematicsand Medicine.

The agreement was signed this morning at the school’s location in South Point, Ohio. It allows students enrolled in the school to attend Marshall University courses on the Huntington campus. Students will enroll in general education courses as well as courses that prepare them for majors in engineering, computer science, the natural sciences, science, and health professions.

“I am extremely proud the STEM+M school reached out to Marshall University to collaborate on this project,” said Dr. David Pittenger, associate vice president for outreach at Marshall, who presented the agreement on behalf of the university. “The leadership of the school recognizes Marshall as a leader in student-centered education that prepares students for successful careers in all areas of study. Our programs in the sciences offer a proper mix of high-quality instruction and contemporary topics that prepare students for success.”

Dan Jeffries, president of the Tri-State STEM+M school board, noted that the members of the board are “very pleased with the agreement that allows our students an even greater opportunity to prepare for success. We want every student at our school to be a frontrunner when they enter their career field. The unique teaching methods, project-based learning and now partnering with Marshall University will help them move to the front of the line for their future. We look forward to an excellent relationship and removing state boundaries for the benefit of our area students.

The State of Ohio subsidizes the tuition of Ohio students enrolled in the courses. Students from West Virginia will pay $25 for each credit hour, and Kentucky students will pay the same tuition as Ohio students.

Pittenger said the dual credit option is growing in popularity, allowing bright and determined high school students to earn a college degree sooner and at a lower cost. All courses are college-level courses that will be listed on the student’s Marshall University transcript.

Current research demonstrates that students participating in dual credit programs graduate from college at greater than average rates.

Marshall University has offered dual credit options for more than 20 years in collaboration with area schools in Cabell, Putnam, Lincoln, Mason, Wayne, and many additional counties state-wide.

Those wishing to learn more about TriState STEM+M may contact school officials by e-mail at info@tristatestem.com or by phone at 740-377-4433. Those wishing to learn more about dual credit courses may contact Pittenger by e-mail atpittengerd@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-2818.