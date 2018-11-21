Most read
- Attorney General Morrisey and WVSSAC Opioid Abuse Prevention Initiative Tops 160 Football Games
- National Audience Taking Notice of WV’s Efforts to Hold Secure Elections in the Modern Age of Technology
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- GATORCHOPPIN ON ... Holidays and Empty Chairs
- WV Executive Magazine Names Young Guns 2019
- Small Business Saturday Artisan Market is November 24th at The Red Caboose
- Kentucky Cruises by Marshall Twice in Women's Softball
- Early Marquee Holiday Present ; Super Tuesday Discount
Kindred Digital broadcasts the Spring Valley-Capital WV Class AAA Football Semifinal Friday Afternoon
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 05:45 Updated 23 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The online broadcast begins at 1:00 pm and will be available from all Kindred Communications websites and Facebook pages for radio stations 93.7 The Dawg, Big Buck Country 101.5, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet, 97.9 The River, ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and 1340.
The audio broadcast of the game will be available starting at 1:15 pm on 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet, with Matt Perry, Klu Hardin and Michael Meyers providing the coverage.
Kindred Communications is the Huntington, WV-based parent company for six radio stations, Kindred Digital and the monthly “Insider” sports magazine.