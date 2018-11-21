Kindred Digital broadcasts the Spring Valley-Capital WV Class AAA Football Semifinal Friday Afternoon

The game kicks off at 1:30 pm at Spring Valley High School.

Kindred Digital Sports will offer a live video feed of Friday afternoon’s W.Va. Class AAA Football Semifinal between Spring Valley and Capital.

The online broadcast begins at 1:00 pm and will be available from all Kindred Communications websites and Facebook pages for radio stations 93.7 The Dawg, Big Buck Country 101.5, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet, 97.9 The River, ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and 1340.

The audio broadcast of the game will be available starting at 1:15 pm on 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet, with Matt Perry, Klu Hardin and Michael Meyers providing the coverage.

