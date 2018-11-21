MUsic Mondays’ lecture series to continue Nov. 26

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The School of Music at Marshall University will present another installment in its MUsic Mondays lecture series at the Cellar Door, 905 Third Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

The lecture, titled “Britten’s Post-War Women: A Charm of Lullabies” will be presented by Dr. Vicki P. Stroeher, professor of music history at Marshall. Stroeher has written extensively on the music of 20th century English composer Benjamin Britten, and is currently on research leave to study Britten’s songs and song cycles. This lecture forms a small part of her research.

“Benjamin Britten is one of the greatest and most well-known composers and performers of art song in the 20th century,” Stroeher said. “Although his operas are more well known, his songs and song cycles are more direct expressions of contemporary social and political concerns. His set of 5 songs titled A Charm of Lullabies was written in December 1946 for the mezzo-soprano Nancy Evans, who had sung the title role in his opera, The Rape of Lucretia. Far from being nursery songs, these lullabies capture postwar anxieties, including the role of women in an economically compromised Britain. The composer creates vignettes involving 5 female characters, each of whom sees the world around them in different ways. They are charming, but also quite serious.”

The MUsic Mondays lecture series will continue at the Cellar Door Dec. 17 with Stroeher speaking on the topic of the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so come early and enjoy pre-lecture conversations.