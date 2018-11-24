GATORCHOPPIN ON ...Battle of the Rocky's

Before we fight about fighting movies...because no ever agrees on this type of list....let me say that there really isn't a bad Rocky movie....well, that is at least if you are a male that likes watching ESPN Sportscenter in his underwear while drinking a cold beer.

Well...I'm fresh from watching Creed 2 with my good friends that I have had ever since the franchise began. Make no bones about it...it is called Creed but it is still Rocky.

8--- Rocky V - maybe the one number we can all agree on. The weakest Rocky. Here, we get brain-damaged Rocky unable to legally fight. We get a rip-off Don King parody and a Great White Hope - Tommy Gunn, played by ex-boxer Tommy Morrison who has since passed away. Those two characters are perhaps the weakest in the Rocky franchise. There are two significant factors which play on in Balboa and the 2 Creed movies...... We see Rocky struggle in his relationship with his son and we see him make the transition to successful trainer. These two developments make this movie important in Rocky World.

We also get a memorable dramatic Adrian speech:

7----Balboa.... Here"s where the bickering starts. I enjoyed this movie. It was satisfying. It went full circle and wrapped up some loose ends. It was great seeing 60 year-old Rocky be a George Foreman type figure. But, as enjoyable as it was it was more like catching up with an old friend and not creating great Rocky moments...except for this great Rocky speech.

6----Creed......Again...there aren't any bad Rocky movies. Creed was a great step forward to keep Rocky alive. We get Apollo Creed's son played excellent by Michael B. Jordan. Tessa Thompson is excellent as his significant other. Adonis Creed rises out of nowhere and his dad's shadow at the same time. Well produced...well written...well acted. Perhaps more qualty in production than the Rocky movies.

5 Creed 2.....A very good movie and definitely worthy of the Rocky franchise but not a classic like the first four Rocky movies. Well produced and well acted. We get revenge and the Drago's. Parts of Rocky 2, Rocky 3, and Rocky. Jordan is great as Creed. He looks small in beginning but looks huge in the end. Lots of looks at relationships between fathers. The movie just hit theatres so I don't want to give any spoilers.

4----Rocky 2.....The first four Rocky movies are classic. Ranking them is just a matter of personal taste. Rocky 2 has Rocky becoming champ by wanting it more and getting up at the end as both are done. We also get Rocky's son being born.

3---Rocky 4 - Another classic. A great soundtrack. The death of Apollo Creed. Ivan Drago. The great training in Russia sequences. Ahhhh, we must not forget the dramatic "You can't win" speech.

2----Rocky 3----The emergence of Mr. T...without this movie there wouldn't have been The A Team. Apollo and Rocky join forces. Mickey dies....and another Rocky and Adrian encounter.







1-----Rocky------It had to be Rocky. The classic underdog story. The flashy Apollo Creed. The Rocky theme. A young Stallone.





It is hard to compare movies from different eras since there has been 42 years since Rocky to Creed 2. It is hard to say if there will be any more Creed movies. The characters are strong but you have to fear if there is a Creed 3 it will have Rocky's death. The world has changed. Boxing isn't as prominent...it is UFC now. But one thing will never change.....the appeal of the underdog.



