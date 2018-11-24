West Virginia CASA Association Seeks Support for Essential Services on Go Fund Me

Elkins, WV – CASA is a national program that provides critical support for children in the foster care system. A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is a volunteer who is a consistent presence in a child’s life while they are in a situation that is confusing and foreign in most every way. CASA volunteers aid children as they go through the court systems and find their way in their foster homes and new schools.

Currently, West Virginia CASA is facing a crisis as their funding from a major donor has become unavailable for 2019. It has become critical that WVCASA find other sources of funding for their programs. With that in mind, the organization has created a Go Fund Me account to solicit monetary support from concerned individuals across the state. The Go Fund Me page is located at www.gofundme.com/wvcasa-association.

CASA in West Virginia provides an indispensable service to abused and neglected children – including children affected by the opioid crisis in our state. At any given time, there are over 5,000 children in foster care in West Virginia. CASA plays an important role in the ultimate success of these children. A child with a CASA volunteer receives more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate.

“CASA volunteers are a constant for the child in a time of chaos,” said Traci Busch, Executive Director of the WVCASA Association. “Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.”

West Virginia CASA is in immediate need of funding for their programs across the state of West Virginia. The association is issuing a call to action for residents of West Virginia Counties to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected.

Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care. A child with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, however, receives more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.

WVCASA Association is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (National CASA), a nationwide network of programs in nearly 1,000 communities. At the heart of the movement are nearly 77,000 highly trained volunteers who advocate for the best interests of more than 250,000 of America’s children who have been abused or neglected. In West Virginia, there are over 300 volunteer advocates fighting for the best interests of 2,000 children but over 3,000 more children need the care and support of a CASA volunteer.

For more information about CASA, to become a supporter or to volunteer, visit www.wvcasa.org or call (304-637-6767).

