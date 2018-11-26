Most read
Marshall football player, former soccer player sue Huntington Police for Excessive Force
All were asked to leave the restaurant by the police which they did. Once outside Stephen Shimensky asked that a police report be filed.
According to the complaint , "when Shimensky asked a second time that a report be filed, an officer shoved Shimensky extremely hard and almost knocked him down. . After the initial, unwarranted violence the scene became chaotic and the officers began assaulting all of the plaintiffs." (HNN has a policy of not naming individual officers during early stages of litigation.)
The complaint continues that plaintiff's were beaten, one tasered, and another suffered a concussion.
Attorney Richard Weston said in the complaint:
"Due to undersigned counsel’s previous lawsuits, HPD made a showing of having operable mobile video and audio recordings in their cruisers and a policy on how to use these systems. Of the multiple cruisers from the defendants on scene, not one recorded audio or video of this incident. Nor was the policy followed."
At this time, the City of Huntington has not answered the complaint.
A copy of the complaint which is public information has been attached below. It can be viewed in PDF form .
- 20119932507.pdf (389.8 KB)