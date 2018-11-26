Marshall football player, former soccer player sue Huntington Police for Excessive Force

 Monday, November 26, 2018 - 10:35 Updated 1 day ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Marshall University football offensive lineman Nathaniel Charles Devers, former Marshall soccer player Cory Joseph Shimensky and a relative, Stephen Shimensky have filed a federal civil rights complaint against seven Huntington police officers following an incident October 29, 2017 at a city restaurant where a female in their party was allegedly assaulted by a restaurant patron. (the complaint does not name the restaurant).

All were asked to leave the restaurant by the police which they did. Once outside  Stephen Shimensky asked that a police report be filed. 

According to the complaint , "when Shimensky asked a second time that a report be filed, an officer  shoved Shimensky extremely hard and almost knocked him down. . After the  initial, unwarranted violence the scene became chaotic and the officers began assaulting all of the plaintiffs." (HNN has a policy of not naming individual officers during early stages of litigation.) 

The complaint continues that plaintiff's were beaten, one tasered, and another suffered a concussion.

Attorney Richard Weston said in the complaint:

"Due to undersigned counsel’s previous lawsuits, HPD made a showing of having operable mobile video and audio recordings in their cruisers and a policy on how to use these systems. Of the multiple cruisers from the defendants on scene, not one recorded audio or video of this incident. Nor was the policy followed."

At this time, the City of Huntington has not answered the complaint.

A copy of the complaint which is public information has been attached below. It can be viewed in PDF form .

  1. 20119932507.pdf (389.8 KB)
