Project Huntington Update: Two Huntington Men Sentenced to Prison for Their Roles in Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Huntington men were sentenced to prison for their roles in the Peterson drug trafficking organization (DTO), announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. The Operation Saigon Sunset investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“Fentanyl and heroin have caused so many of our citizens to die of overdose,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “To put drug peddlers like Sykes and Graves behind bars is a big win for the people of Huntington.”

Lawrence Sykes, Jr., also known as “Boog,” 26, who was caught selling fentanyl in November 2017, was sentenced to 33 months in prison. Sykes previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Sykes admitted that between August 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with Manget Peterson to sell heroin in the Huntington, West Virginia area. As part of the plea agreement, Sykes admitted to distributing approximately 28 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in November 2017.

Charles Graves, also known as “Bo,” 46, who was caught selling heroin in February 2018, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Graves previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Graves admitted that in January and February 2018 he conspired with Manget Peterson to sell heroin in the Huntington, West Virginia area. As part of the plea agreement, Graves admitted to distributing heroin to a confidential informant in February 2018.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecutions.