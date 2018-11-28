Marshall Health hires director of Project Hope for Women and Children

Jessica Tackett, M.A., joins Marshall Health as director of Project Hope for Women and Children, a new residential treatment facility for new and expecting mothers with substance use disorder and their children.

Tackett is a native West Virginian who earned both her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in clinical psychology from Marshall University. For nearly a decade, Tackett worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as an alcohol/drug control and suicide prevention officer and a regional director. During this time, she developed training for soldiers and their families in the West Virginia Army National Guard.

As director, Tackett will oversee Project Hope, which is designed to provide a safe living environment and comprehensive resources for long-term recovery.

“Each resident will be assessed and assigned a personalized treatment plan,” Tackett said. “We will offer on-site group and individual therapy as well as life-skills coaching on topics such as budgeting and identifying future housing. Support staff will be available 24/7.”

Project Hope is located at 1012 7th Ave., next to the Huntington City Mission. The project is funded by grants from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.