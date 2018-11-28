WVU Parkersburg and the Actors Guild of Parkersburg present Ken Ludwig’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Parkersburg, W.Va. – West Virginia University at Parkersburg and the Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host two showings of Ken Ludwig’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 8 in the college theater. Performed by the Guild Builders Teen Workshop, the first show is from noon – 2 p.m., and the second from 2 - 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person and will be available only at the door with all proceeds going to the Actors Guild.

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” follows the wild holiday adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who go on a journey to find out why Santa did not visit their house last year. Ludwig, the playwright, is a two-time Olivier Award-winner, with 24 plays and musicals that are performed throughout the world in more than 30 countries.

“We are thrilled about our renewed partnership with the Actors Guild,” said Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg president. “They are a local treasure, and we want to support their work in every way possible. It is one of my dreams to return live theatre to our campus, and this is an important first step.”

The Guild Builders is the Actors Guild of Parkersburg’s youth theater program, and provides instruction in the performing arts; from acting, singing, and dancing to technical and behind-the-scenes work. The program is free and open to students in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Their next show, “Aladdin Jr.,” will open Friday, Jan. 18 and run on the weekends until Saturday, Jan. 26.

Visit www.actors-guild.com for more information on the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, Guild Builders and upcoming shows.