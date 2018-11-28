Recycling Event Saturday

The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority will host its Fall Electronics Recycling Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Virginia Avenue Recycling Center (800 Virginia Ave. in Huntington).





You will not need your recycling pass to enter the gated site. This is open to the entire community.



Unfortunately, the Solid Waste Authority will not be able to accept display devices such as m onitors and televisions this time.



A list of items that will be accepted, however, include:



A/C Adapters

Analyzers / Test Equipment

Audio / Visual Equipment

Batteries (All Kinds)

Calculators

Cameras

Cell Phones

Computers / Laptops

Computer Components

Copy Machines

Cords

Dehumidifiers

Dryers

DVD Players

Fax Machines

Hard Drives

Ink / Toner

Keyboards

Laptop Computers

Mainframes

Medical Devices

Metal Scraps (Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Etc.)

Computer Mice

Overhead Microwaves

Refrigerators

Scanners

Security Equipment

Servers / Server Cabinets

Stereo Equipment

Telephones

Typewriters

UPS / Battery Backups

Vacuum Cleaners

VHS Players

Washers

Wires / Cables / Cords



