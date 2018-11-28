Recycling Event Saturday

 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 07:36 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Recycling Event Saturday
The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority will host its Fall Electronics Recycling Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Virginia Avenue Recycling Center (800 Virginia Ave. in Huntington). 


You will not need your recycling pass to enter the gated site. This is open to the entire community.

Unfortunately, the Solid Waste Authority will not be able to accept display devices such as monitors and televisions this time. 

A list of items that will be accepted, however, include:

A/C Adapters
Analyzers / Test Equipment
Audio / Visual Equipment
Batteries (All Kinds)
Calculators
Cameras 
Cell Phones
Computers / Laptops
Computer Components
Copy Machines
Cords
Dehumidifiers
Dryers
DVD Players
Fax Machines
Hard Drives
Ink / Toner
Keyboards
Laptop Computers
Mainframes
Medical Devices
Metal Scraps (Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Etc.)
Computer Mice
Overhead Microwaves
Refrigerators
Scanners
Security Equipment
Servers / Server Cabinets
Stereo Equipment
Telephones
Typewriters
UPS / Battery Backups
Vacuum Cleaners
VHS Players
Washers
Wires / Cables / Cords
