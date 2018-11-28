Attorney General Morrisey and WVSSAC To Highlight Opioid Alternatives At Super Six Championships

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission will join forces this weekend to raise awareness as to the danger of unnecessary prescription painkiller use among high school athletes.





The Attorney General’s Office will staff an informational booth at the Super Six High School Football Championships in Wheeling. The office also intends to discuss the dangers of using opioid painkillers to treat high school sports injuries and partner with the WVSSAC for in-game public address announcements concerning the topic.



“Our Game of the Week initiative allows us another opportunity to present lifesaving information to communities,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It is important for people to know that effective pain relief alternatives exist and can make a difference in their loved one never starting down the path to opioid addiction.”



The action kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with Bluefield vs. Fairmont Senior for the AA title. Saturday’s games feature Spring Valley vs. Martinsburg for the AAA title at noon followed by Williamstown vs. Wheeling Central for the A title at 7 p.m.



The Attorney General’s “Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week” initiative has reached a total of 164 games since inception in 2016, including 50 regular-season matchups this year. It also followed the Attorney General teaming with WVSSAC and other groups to tackle opioid use in high school athletics, including the West Virginia Board of Medicine.



“We're proud to partner with Attorney General Morrisey to educate communities on the opioid epidemic and steer student-athletes toward non-opioid treatment options,” said Bernie Dolan, executive director for the WVSSAC. “Educating them on other possibilities is vital to preventing them from ever starting down the path of potential addiction.”



The Attorney General’s regular-season initiative engaged with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Field representatives discussed the dangers of opioid use with the respective coaches and provided educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.



Each week culminated with the Attorney General’s Office staffing an information booth at each of the selected sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.



Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects. The medication also carries striking similarities to heroin.



The Attorney General and his partners worry the unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers to treat athletic injuries could lead to increased dependence, abuse and addiction. In fact, a New York University study found, “three-quarters of high school heroin users started with a prescription opioid.”



Parents and caregivers are urged to discuss alternative treatment plans with their child’s healthcare provider. Such alternatives include physical, occupational and massage therapy, along with chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and over-the-counter medications.



If an opioid proves necessary, parents and caregivers are encouraged to strictly use the medication as directed, closely monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of any unused pills and talk about the inherent dangers of misuse, abuse and sharing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus