Marshall Health hires director for Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care
Ramirez has more than 23 years of public health experience including grant finance management, public speaking, performance management and quality assurance. Previously, she worked for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department directing multiple prevention and wellness initiatives.
Funded by a $2 million Merck Foundation grant, the Great Rivers Regional System covers Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Putnam counties and aims to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths; improve access to treatment options; and reduce rising rates of HIV and hepatitis C infections.
“This project is another component of our region’s comprehensive approach to tackling substance abuse,” said Stephen Petrany, M.D., chair of the department of family and community health at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Components of the Marshall Health initiative include expanded public health harm reduction initiatives (naloxone distribution and syringe exchange program); community-based quick response teams to visit individuals following overdoses; hospital programs to screen/identify/refer individuals with substance use disorder; Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care Treatment (PROACT) as a community hub for treatment and referral services; and community-level education, training and coordination.