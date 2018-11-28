WVU Law Clinic Case to be Argued at SCOTUS on Dec. 3

 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 08:11 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA — A case being handled by a clinic at WVU Law will be argued in the Supreme Court of the United States on Dec. 3.

WVU Law students in the U.S. Supreme Court Clinic have been preparing forDawson v. Steager, a tax discrimination case, for 18 months. They conducted much of the required research, analysis and writing for the case under the leadership of Lawrence Rosenberg, a partner with Jones Day in Washington, DC, and Anne Marie Lofaso, professor of law.

Rosenberg will argue the case before the Supreme Court. He and Lofasso founded the U.S. Supreme Court Clinic at WVU in 2011.

