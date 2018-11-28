Most read
Marshall, WVU Launch Consumer Law Initiative
The core mission of the Center for Consumer Law and Education is to serve as a principal consumer, law, policy, education and support resource in West Virginia and nationally.
CCLE’s purpose is to:
· Educate consumers through outreach efforts focused on financial literacy and dissemination of consumer resource materials to the public.
· Develop original scholarship and research to address emerging issues in consumer law and policy.
· Educate students through experiential learning opportunities.
· Help with the coordination of efforts, resources, and education of other interested partners in West Virginia and nationally.