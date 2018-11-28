Marshall, WVU Launch Consumer Law Initiative

 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 08:24 Updated 5 hours ago
Marshall, WVU Launch Consumer Law Initiative

The Center for Consumer Law and Education, a joint venture between WVU's College of Law and Marshall University, will hold its launch event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the College of Law, 101 Law School Drive in Morgantown. 

 

The core mission of the Center for Consumer Law and Education is to serve as a principal consumer, law, policy, education and support resource in West Virginia and nationally.

CCLE’s purpose is to:

·       Educate consumers through outreach efforts focused on financial literacy and dissemination of consumer resource materials to the public.

·       Develop original scholarship and research to address emerging issues in consumer law and policy.

·       Educate students through experiential learning opportunities.

·       Help with the coordination of efforts, resources, and education of other interested partners in West Virginia and nationally. 

