Winterfest Artist Market is December 8th at The Red Caboose

(Huntington, WV) Finish up your holiday shopping with The Red Caboose and support local artisans at the Winterfest Artist Market. Join The Red Caboose for this final artist market of the year on Saturday, December 8, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM. The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s community rooms at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington.

The Red Caboose, located in the heart of downtown, is Huntington’s premier artisan center and gift shop and specializes in locally-made artisan goods. Meet local artisans, enter to win handcrafted prizes, and shop for local music and books, specialty food items, locally-produced bath and beauty products, and many one-of-a-kind works of art.

“Our artist markets give the public the opportunity to meet the artists behind the items that we sell in the shop throughout the year,” states Red Caboose Manager, Raine Klover, “And shopping small keeps more money in our local economy while supporting our friends and neighbors as they pursue their passions.” You can follow The Red Caboose on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @theredcaboosewv or visit their website at redcaboosewv.com.

Participating Artists:

Hearth Obscura Charmworks - pit-fired pottery and wildcrafted home goods Mary Ellen Shank - art glass and jewelry Reflection in a Pool - fine art photography Michelle's Geekery - geeky home goods Making Cent$ - jewelry made from real coins Barbara Neal - handcrafted home goods Sew Leah Kay - pet and home accessories Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry Lynne Welch - handknit accessories BackwardsArrr - mixed media and found object artwork Higher Level Finds - wire-wrapped jewelry Brandy Jefferys - fine art Eclectic Glitter - Handmade home goods and fashion accessories