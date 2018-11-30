Gov. Justice issues statement on Martinsburg State Trooper Incident

 Friday, November 30, 2018 - 07:44 Updated 10 hours ago

wV governor Jim Justice has released this statement on the WV State Police investigation initiated after a video showed officers beating a teenager:

“I was notified last night of an incident in Martinsburg, WV involving two troopers from the Martinsburg Detachment and a 16-year-old male suspect. The suspect was stopped by troopers after a pursuit and dashcam video taken at the scene shows the suspect being beaten by the two troopers. While I proudly support the brave efforts of our law enforcement agencies every day it must be perfectly clear that I will NOT tolerate this kind of behavior in any way, shape, form, or fashion. I have instructed Col. Cahill to begin an investigation immediately and to pursue criminal charges if warranted to prevent behavior like this from ever happening again.”
 
“We have so many brave and respected men and women of law enforcement across West Virginia; all this does is cast a dark shadow on them. If this is the case, it will NOT be tolerated.”
 
The two troopers involved have been suspended without pay pending the investigation. An accompanying press release from the West Virginia State Police will provide additional details.​​​​

 

