Heavy Rain Expected, Christmas Parade Rescheduled for Dec. 10

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, November 30, 2018 - 09:31 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Elsa in 2017 parade
Elsa in 2017 parade
File Photo

Due to anticipated heavy rain during the event, the Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights, organized by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been rescheduled for Monday, December 10, 2018. The start time will remain 5:30pm.

“Given the amount of time, effort and support that goes into this annual event, we want to make certain that visitors to Huntington’s Downtown area can enjoy themselves and hopefully stay dry,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “We also want to thank our many volunteers and sponsors.


The parade will begin on 4th Avenue at 12th Street and continue to 8th Street. The parade will turn right onto 8th Street and then right onto 3rd Avenue where it will end at Pullman Square!

Heavy Rain Expected, Christmas Parade Rescheduled for Dec. 10

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus