Heavy Rain Expected, Christmas Parade Rescheduled for Dec. 10

Due to anticipated heavy rain during the event, the Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights, organized by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been rescheduled for Monday, December 10, 2018. The start time will remain 5:30pm.

“Given the amount of time, effort and support that goes into this annual event, we want to make certain that visitors to Huntington’s Downtown area can enjoy themselves and hopefully stay dry,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “We also want to thank our many volunteers and sponsors.





The parade will begin on 4th Avenue at 12th Street and continue to 8th Street. The parade will turn right onto 8th Street and then right onto 3rd Avenue where it will end at Pullman Square!