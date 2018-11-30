No Shave November Raises over $4,000 for Children's Hospital

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 16:09 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The Huntington Police Department’s No Shave November fundraiser for the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital came to a close today. While several officers grew shaggy beards this month, several elementary schools in Huntington raised money for the hospital.

St. Joseph Grade School raised the most money, so students were rewarded with getting to shave the officers’ beards during a pep assembly today. Altogether, the Police Department raised $4,250.75.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus