Most read
- Marshall Health hires director for Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care
- Suit accuses Cabell, Wayne ambulance squads of carelessness
- Watchdog groups call for Congress to protect nuclear weapons communities
- Marshall University Department of Social Work receives $750,000 grant from Department of Justice
- Marshall football player, former soccer player sue Huntington Police for Excessive Force
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Marshall Health hires director of Project Hope for Women and Children
- Project Huntington Update: Two Huntington Men Sentenced to Prison for Their Roles in Federal Drug Conspiracy
No Shave November Raises over $4,000 for Children's Hospital
Friday, November 30, 2018 - 16:09 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
St. Joseph Grade School raised the most money, so students were rewarded with getting to shave the officers’ beards during a pep assembly today. Altogether, the Police Department raised $4,250.75.