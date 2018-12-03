Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets December Stops For Metro Valley

HARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Dec. 3: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington

Dec. 5: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Senior Center, 302 21st St., Nitro

Dec. 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wrights Lane, Buffalo

Dec. 18: 11:00 a.m. to Noon — Elder Abuse Prevention Presentation at Fort Gay Senior Center, 3135 Palace St., Fort Gay

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: