Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets December Stops For Metro Valley
Monday, December 3, 2018 - 09:36 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 3: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
- Dec. 5: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Senior Center, 302 21st St., Nitro
- Dec. 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wrights Lane, Buffalo
- Dec. 18: 11:00 a.m. to Noon — Elder Abuse Prevention Presentation at Fort Gay Senior Center, 3135 Palace St., Fort Gay
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.