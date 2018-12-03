Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets December Stops For Metro Valley

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, December 3, 2018 - 09:36 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
HARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • Dec. 3: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
  • Dec. 5: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Senior Center, 302 21st St., Nitro
  • Dec. 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wrights Lane, Buffalo
  • Dec. 18: 11:00 a.m. to Noon — Elder Abuse Prevention Presentation at Fort Gay Senior Center, 3135 Palace St., Fort Gay  
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus