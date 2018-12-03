Most read
wo Charleston Men Sentenced to Prison for Their Roles in Federal Drug Conspiracy
“MDENT does a tremendous job in removing drug dealers, their poisons and their guns from the streets of Charleston,” said United States Mike Stuart. “The partnership my team has with the various drug and violent crime task forces throughout the Southern District is vital in fighting the drug epidemic.”
Sales and Davison previously pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin in Kanawha County in March of 2016. They both admitted that they conspired to sell heroin in Charleston and St. Albans from March 1 to March 25, 2016. Sales admitted that during that time, he supplied Davison with heroin. Davison, in turn, admitted that he sold heroin to a confidential informant on three occasions in furtherance of the conspiracy. The investigation culminated with a search of Sales’ apartment, during which officers recovered over 80 grams of heroin and a loaded handgun from Sales’ bedroom.
Assistant United States Attorney Matt Davis handled the prosecution.