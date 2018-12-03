OPINION Mark Caserta: Progressives never accept blame for unintended consequences

Mark Caserta is an opinion columnist; he wrote in the Herald Dispatch for 14 years until mid 2018

Last week, I wrote a very thoughtful column on the progressive movement and their tenacious attempt to desensitize the most innocent among us, our children, to their liberal ideology. Understand, this progressive mindset always involves “skirting” or challenging God’s Word and insists morality be placed on a sliding scale.

Progressives are the most innocent among us and should never accept blame.

After all, how could God’s Word or the U.S. Constitution be relative to today’s society, hundreds and even thousands of years (in the Bible’s case) after they were penned?

The meat of the column dealt with “Drag Queen Story Time” coming to Pullman Square in Huntington. I offered solely facts about the Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s sponsored event which included free admission, cookies and hot chocolate. The books to be read were, “And Tango Makes Three” a book that “focuses on the contemporary, philosophical issue: What constitutes a family?” and “Jacob’s New Dress”, which openly “introduces children to the idea that all people are worthy of love and respect and in all clothes!”, per the graphic promoting the event.

“Jade” and “Giselle” are to be the featured readers of the books to the children. As I mentioned in last week’s column, I can only assume Jade and Giselle are men dressed as women. We saw record views on www.freestatepatriot.com dealing with the event and Mayor Williams’ recognition by Rainbow Pride of West Virginia for his policies on inclusion.

After writing opinion for over 14 years, I’m fairly, tough-skinned when it comes to feedback. It’s been my policy never to respond to criticism. Right, wrong, fair, unfair, that’s my policy. I learned early on, it’s impossible to win an argument conversing online via email or forum. I simply present fact-based thoughts and allow the readers to decide.

Now, this lack of attention to their complaints drives liberals crazy. They are so needy and high maintenance. C’est La Vie.

I also requested, via the column, as well as on The Tom Roten Morning Show, last week, that if this reading event was truly meant to sponsor “inclusiveness” and “tolerance”, allow me or someone equal time to attend and read from God’s Word.

Is that an unfair request? It must be, since I’ve not gotten a response.

Once you understand progressivism, it’s really, quite easy to identify a liberal by their argument and “who” or “what” they attack. Progressivism 101 prescribes eliminating any pre-conceived foundational principle which doesn’t support liberal ideology. Once the rules have been re-defined, it’s simply a matter of executing a constant barrage of challenges, usually under the guise of compassion or tolerance. For a progressive, baby-steps is accepted modus operandi.

And progressives are never willing to accept blame for any unintended consequences – period.

One of the dissenters to my column shared, quite inappropriately, that she fielded phone calls for a suicide hot-line. Now, this is an honorable and worthy cause for which I’m grateful she has a calling. I pray she has tremendous success in her mission.

She was adamant that my opinion column was damaging in that people were calling her hot-line upset at me for presenting my conservative stance. I assume it was confusing and maybe even hurtful for them to read what I believe in my heart to be the truth.

But wait! Is it fair to accuse a third-party opinion columnist for the confusion and hurt these individuals felt? Who confused them in the first place about their gender? Who led them to the fork in the road advising them they have a choice whether to identify as a man or a woman? Who enabled them to acquire the disability of gender confusion? Who intentionally removed the teaching of God’s creation of man and woman from their childhood teaching which couldn’t be clearer in our Creator’s intent.

To a liberal blinded by the darkness, it must be a Bible believing, Christian conservative. One only need read some of the responses I receive to my opinion columns to see who spews hatred and intolerance. It certainly isn’t conservatives.

The liberal argument will always be, Christians couldn’t possibly be acting in love if they don’t condone or enable a lifestyle which conflicts with God’s Word. And they may truly believe their position, since they don’t understand the Love of God.

Jesus loved everyone, but He didn’t condone a sinful lifestyle. But in moments of true repentance, He was faithful and just to forgive, after which He told them to “go and sin no more”.

My Associate Editor at Free State Patriot, one of the most brilliant historians I know, was quick to remind me that Drag Queen Story Time coming to Huntington is simply a symptom of a much larger problem and we shouldn’t get bogged down focusing on a single incident.

And he was right.

The larger issue is we have city leaders who are embracing a “San Francisco-esque” sanctuary policy of tolerance and permissiveness that will continue to cripple our already foundering city. And while crime continues to grow, city leaders are more focused on enabling debilitating behaviors than they are building an infrastructure to support healthy growth and prosperity.

We must demand a “Huntington first” policy from our city leaders and work toward making Huntington great again. I don’t believe that’s going to happen with the elected officials currently at the helm.

Forming an LGBTQ and Diversity committee with the mission of brainstorming ideas on how Huntington can become more tolerant of alternative lifestyles sounds innocent enough. Everyone deserves respect and an equal welcome to our town, but frankly, I’ve not seen anything otherwise.

Trust me when I tell you, it’s simply a step toward more progressive, open-ended decisions that will erode the fiber of morality in our area, one stitch at a time.

We must be proactive in our approach to protecting our city, as the Mayor and his deep state minions are in fundamentally changing it.

It’s time to get informed, engaged and involved – before we lose our city to career liberal politicians.

Make Huntington Great Again! (MHGA)