Sheetz to Open att Tanyard Station
Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 15:21 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
If you bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Facing Hunger Foodbank you will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag (Limit one per customer while supplies last 9AM-11:30AM).
One lucky winner will really #FeelTheLove when they walk away with the grand prize - $1,000 Sheetz Z-Card! The winner will be announced at 11 am.
*No purchase necessary. Must be present to win. Must be 18 or older to be eligible to win. See store for details.
10:15 am - $250 Z-Card Giveaway
10:30 am - $250 Z-Card Giveaway
10:45 am – Grand Opening Ceremony
11:00 am – Ribbon Cutting, $1,000 Z-Card Giveaway
Looking to join the Z-Squad? Check out @SheetzJobz on Twitter for all of the latest openings! https://twitter.com/sheetzjobz?lang=en