Sheetz to Open att Tanyard Station

 Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 15:21 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
Sheetz opens its Tanyard Square Barboursville location  Thursday, December 20th.

The store will open at 8am so you can feel free to come hang out inside. We will have samples of our #MadeToOrder food & beverages, a prize wheel, and giveaways too!


If you bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Facing Hunger Foodbank you will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag (Limit one per customer while supplies last 9AM-11:30AM). 

One lucky winner will really #FeelTheLove when they walk away with the grand prize - $1,000 Sheetz Z-Card! The winner will be announced at 11 am.

*No purchase necessary. Must be present to win. Must be 18 or older to be eligible to win. See store for details.

10:15 am - $250 Z-Card Giveaway
10:30 am - $250 Z-Card Giveaway
10:45 am – Grand Opening Ceremony
11:00 am – Ribbon Cutting, $1,000 Z-Card Giveaway

Looking to join the Z-Squad? Check out @SheetzJobz on Twitter for all of the latest openings! https://twitter.com/sheetzjobz?lang=en
