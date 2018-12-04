Marshall University named a Best Business School by The Princeton Review

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business has been ranked as an outstanding business school, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles the school in its 2019 annual business school rankings at www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/best-business-schools

According to Robert Franek, Princeton Review editor-in-chief, "We recommend Marshall University as one of the best to earn an M.B.A. We chose the 252 on-campus M.B.A. programs’ schools on this list based on our high regard for their academics and our assessment of institutional data we collect from the schools. We also solicited and greatly respect the opinions of 18,400 students attending these schools who reported on their experiences at their schools on our 80-question student survey."

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said, “I am encouraged that our M.B.A. program has achieved this notable recognition and that the future is bright for the Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business.”

Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the university’s Lewis College of Business, said it is a distinct honor to receive this recognition from The Princeton Review.

“This recognition of the Lewis College of Business and its Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business by The Princeton Review as an outstanding business school reinforces what we at Marshall University already know – our M.B.A. program and its faculty are delivering the highest quality professional education to our students. Our graduate programs sharpen the knowledge, skills and dispositions that are necessary for our students to succeed in the competitive global economy. We are in the top 1.5 percent of global business schools to be dually accredited by AACSB International in both business and accounting.”

“To be recognized for our world-class M.B.A. program shows me that we are continuing to provide the type of curriculum and experiences students need to succeed throughout their careers after graduate business education,” Mukherjee said. “This award is voted on by students who are asked to rate their schools on several topics and experiences, and this tells us that our students are receiving the support and learning the skills necessary to be leaders in their chosen industry.”

Dr. Marc Sollosy serves as director of the college’s M.B.A. program, and he said, “Our on-campus M.B.A. program, with eight concentrations, is designed for the working professional who has the desire to advance and gain extensive experience in the world of business. Marshall M.B.A. graduates work across the world in a variety of settings and we are proud to tell these graduates that The Princeton Review has recognized the quality of our program.”

Information on the Marshall M.B.A. is available at www.marshall.edu/cob/graduate/master-of-business-administration/.The Princeton Review does not rank the on-campus M.B.A. programs from 1 to 252, or name one business school best overall. Instead, Best Business Schools 2019 has 18 ranking lists of the top 10 on-campus M.B.A. programs in various categories.

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York City. To read more about the 2019 Best Business School rankings, visit www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools.

For more information about admission requirements for the M.B.A. degree program, contact Sollosy by e-mail atsollosy@marshall.edu or Wes Spradlin, associate director of graduate programs, by e-mail at spradlin2@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-746-8964.