Columbus Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Multiple Huntington Heroin and Crack Offenses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Columbus, Ohio man who helped set up multiple drug deals in Huntington in August and September of 2016 was sentenced today to 96 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Carl Keylow Jackson, 38, previously pled guilty in May 2018 to two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack.” United States Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“Another dangerous drug dealer from Ohio taken off the streets of Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “He won’t be back for a while and he definitely won’t be “dotting the I” at an Ohio State football game.”

On September 13, 2016, law enforcement used a confidential informant to contact Jackson and arrange a crack deal. When the informant called Jackson, the informant was directed to go to the area of the Little Caesar’s on 1st Street in Huntington. Jackson also confirmed how much crack the informant wanted to purchase and the price for the crack. Another individual subsequently met the informant and distributed 6.5 grams of crack to the informant in exchange for $850. Jackson also admitted to assisting in the sale of heroin in Huntington on at least two occasions in August 2016. On one occasion, the heroin purchased by an informant was tested by a chemist and found to be mixed with fentanyl, a powerful prescription painkiller.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.