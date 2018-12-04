25th Anniversary Reminder ---- Schindler's List Recalls German Holocaust Terrors

A rare gap in Hollywood's scheduling allows an expanded reissue of a film that depicts the German "final solution" for the Jewish race. The gas chambers have in some cases become historic relics, but some members of the current generation cry "myth" or "urban legend" when told about boxcars full of jewish families carted to concentration camps, stripped, starved, and eventually led into a "shower" that in actuality is a gas chamber.

Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List has won praise for its telling of an industrialist who paid for the freedom of 1,111 Jewish prisoners.

The film returns to the big screen --- likely for one week only --- at Pullman Square's Marquee Cinemas on Dec. 7 (preview Dec. 6).

In a social political sphere where cruelty has mostly displaced compassion and kindness... in a world where Nazi white supremacy doctrine has creeped in to the United States ... and in a world where negative news reports of government action/inaction have a gaslight fog term "fake news" seeking to deceive the majority that an event(s) did not happen........ yes, it's time to remember the World War II German history and viewed some of these techniques as flashing warnings.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary release of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Schindler's List, one of the most significant endeavors in the history of cinema, Universal Pictures will re-release the film with picture and sound digitally remastered-including in 4K, Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos-for a limited theatrical engagement on December 7, 2018, in theaters across the United States and Canada.



Winner of seven Academy Awards®, including Best Picture and Best Director, this incredible true story follows the enigmatic Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who saved the lives of more than 1,100 Jews during the Holocaust.



It is the triumph of one man who made a difference and the drama of those who survived one of the darkest chapters in human history because of what he did. Meticulously restored from the original film negative in pristine high definition and supervised by Spielberg, Schindler's List is a powerful story whose lessons of courage and faith continue to inspire generations.



The film also earned Oscars® for composer John Williams, screenwriter Steven Zaillian and director of photography Janusz Kaminiski, as well as art directors Allan Starski and Ewa Braun, editor Michael Kahn and producers Spielberg, Gerald R. Molen and Branko Lustig.

Pullman also opens "Boy Erased," which tells how a Baptist family places their just outed teen son in a sexuality conversion therapy program.

This week's FLASHBACK is The Elf. Sunday/Wednesday 330/7:00 p.m.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, an elf who is, well, different from the other elves. When Papa Elf (Bob Newhart) informs Buddy that he was adopted, he sets out to find his human father (James Caan). This surprise hit comedy became a modern Christmas classic, thanks to Ferrell’s endearing performance as Buddy (“Son of a nutcracker!”), whose childlike Christmas spirit softens the most cynical of hearts. (“Santa, HERE? I know him, I know him!”) Rated PG

