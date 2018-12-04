Gov. Justice declares Wednesday, Dec. 5 a state holiday in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Wednesday, December 5, 2018, will be a state holiday in observance of tomorrow’s National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush.

Bush, 94, died last Friday and President Donald J. Trump designated Dec. 5 as a federal holiday to honor and commemorate the life of the 41

st

President of the United States.

“President George H.W. Bush was truly a great American military hero,” Gov. Justice said. “I concur with President Trump and his decision to declare December 5th as a National Day of Mourning and I am issuing an executive order to close all state agencies tomorrow in observance of his declaration.”

Because Gov. Jim Justice has declared Wednesday, Dec. 5, as a state holiday in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President Bush, the City of Huntington is required by state law to close City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 5. City Hall will reopen under regular business hours on Thursday, Dec. 6. Household garbage service will not run on Wednesday, Dec. 5. It will be on a one-day delay for the remainder of the week, running Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Emergency service operations will not be affected.

While many state agencies and county school systems are closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 5, in memory of President George Bush, Marshall University will operate on a regular schedule.

Our university will remember the legacy of President Bush and keep his family in our thoughts in the coming days.

The university will mark the national holiday at a future date yet to be determined.





The Governor's press conference scheduled for Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in Bridgeport, WV has been canceled and will be rescheduled.