West Virginia American Water’s Huntington Water System Receives 20-Year Director’s Award from Partnership for Safe Water

West Virginia American Water’s Huntington Water System was presented with the prestigious 20-Year Director’s Award from the Partnership for Safe Water. The Partnership for Safe Water is a voluntary initiative developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other water organizations to recognize water suppliers that consistently surpass EPA regulatory requirements.

This morning, West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented the award to employees at the Huntington Water Treatment Plant on 24th Street in downtown Huntington. Bruce credited the Huntington plant operators and water quality staff for earning this prestigious honor.

“Our Huntington water system is receiving this award today because it has achieved 20 consecutive years of outstanding water quality and regulatory compliance,” said Bruce. “This is a testament to the skill and commitment of the men and women who have worked around the clock for the past 20 years – and continue to do so this very day – to make sure that residents of Huntington and the surrounding area have clean, safe, reliable drinking water that consistently surpasses regulatory standards. I couldn’t be prouder of our Huntington team.”

West Virginia American Water also presented Mayor Williams with a duplicate award to recognize the City of Huntington’s longstanding partnership with West Virginia American Water.

“The City of Huntington’s partnership with West Virginia American Water dates back to 1886 when the first pumping station was built and the first water lines were run under the streets of Huntington,” said Williams. “This award demonstrates that citizens of Huntington should feel confident in the quality of the water that comes out of their taps and that our local water system keeps their customers health and safety at the forefront of everything they do, as evidenced by their participation in this completely voluntary national program.”

The Partnership for Safe Water’s award-winning utilities demonstrate an outstanding commitment to delivering superior quality drinking water to customers. Huntington was the first water system in West Virginia to receive a Director’s award and today was the first water system in West Virginia to receive a 20-Year Director’s Award. Seven of West Virginia American Water’s eight water treatment plants have been nationally recognized with Directors Awards, and each of the company’s plants that have received this award have maintained it in every subsequent year.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.