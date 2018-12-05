Stonewall Resort offers holiday events and activities

Breakfast with Santa in Stillwaters Restaurant on Saturday mornings

Culinary demonstrations on how to build a gingerbread house or holiday “mixology” on Saturdays

Variety of recreation opportunities, including special movie showings and Christmas craft activities

Christmas “Tuck-ins” by one of Santa’s elves on select Friday/Saturday evenings

Live, holiday musical performances in the Grand Hall with complimentary cookies, hot cocoa and warm cider

Brunch with Santa each Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We call these event and activity-filled weekends ‘The Season of Comfort and Joy’ to encourage people to celebrate this special time of the year with family or loved-ones in the cozy, amenity-filled confines of Stonewall Resort,” said André D’Amour, general manager of Stonewall ResortThe following activities will occur on the weekends of Dec. 7, and Dec. 14:



West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent, will perform a special holiday concert in the Stonewall Resort ballroom Saturday evening, Dec. 8. The event is open to the public and tickets are available at www.Landaumurphyjr.com, or by calling 703-268-4218.



Stonewall Resort will host a “Not-So-Silent Night Community Holiday Party” on Friday, Dec. 14. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in white, as this will be a memorable holiday black-light party. The evening will start with a welcome reception at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a deluxe dinner in the ballroom. DJ Alex O’Neal will provide dance music. Admission is $42 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-269-8880.



The resort’s Christmas Day Family Supper in Stillwaters Restaurant i on Dec. 25 and features traditional and nontraditional holiday favorites from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 304-269-7400 to make reservations.



West Virginia's premier comedy troupe, The Fearless Fools, will conduct a live comedy show on Sunday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. This performance will feature improvisational comedy akin to the “WhoseLine Is It Anyway?” TV show. To book a reservation, contact the resort at 304-269-7400.



The resort also plans four “over-the-top” New Year's Eve parties to help usher in 2019: one exclusive event at Lightburn’s Restaurant, a resort Ballroom Package and upgraded VIP Ballroom Package and the Stillwaters Package. Each celebration includes dinner, dancing, overnight accommodations and more. For details, visit www.StonewallResort.com.



For more information on any of the special weekends, individual events or for reservations, contact Stonewall Resort at 304-269-7400 or visit www.StonewallResort.com/celebrate.