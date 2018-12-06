Attorney General Morrisey Applauds EPA’s Comprehensive Approach to New Coal-Fired Power Plants

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its commitment to a more comprehensive approach to regulating new coal-fired power plants.





EPA proposed a new rule Thursday that would replace New Source Performance Standards set forth by the Obama administration, a disastrous regulation that was challenged by West Virginia and its coalition of more than 20 states.



“Our office looks forward to closely reviewing EPA’s proposal and participating in the process going forward,” Attorney General Morrisey said.



“The EPA’s proposal, at first glance, represents a more comprehensive approach to rulemaking and regulation, a method our office hopes will take into greater account the effectiveness and financial feasibility of new technology.



“Any such regulation must balance the environmental and economic needs of our nation. The United States must continue to position itself as a leader in the energy sector, a leader that constantly looks for ways to increase innovation in clean coal technology as opposed to simply searching for ways to shut down one source for another.”



The Attorney General filed suit against the Obama-era regulation in November 2015 arguing the Obama EPA exceeded its legal authority in finalizing emissions standards that would jeopardize West Virginia’s energy needs as well as good-paying coal jobs here and nationwide.



The Attorney General said the Obama rule represented a gamble as it relied upon experimental technology that was extremely expensive and unproven on a commercial scale in the United States

