Children’s PLACE to host holiday pancake breakfast fundraiser
The enchanting pancake breakfast will be served from 8:15 a.m.to 9:30 a.m. and from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at HIMG and includes a toppings bar, sausage, and choices of milk, coffee, or water. HIMG is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East in Huntington.
“We are so excited for the children to meet Mickey and Minnie and enjoy this special holiday breakfast with us,” said Gretchen Palmer, director of Children’s PLACE. “We are grateful to those who participate and help us continue our goal of caring for children in a stimulating and diverse early learning environment.”
A professional photographer will be available for children and parents to take photos with Mickey and Minnie. Photos will be available to download for free at http://www.childrensplacewv.com following the event. Parents also are encouraged to take their own photos. All proceeds from the event benefit Children’s PLACE by supporting the facility as well as purchasing new equipment and sponsoring activities. In addition to funds raised from ticket sales, those in attendance can purchase raffle tickets for Christmas-themed raffle baskets.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $12 for ages 4 and under and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2qNpMeL or by searching "Magical Holiday Pancake Breakfast" at http://www.eventbrite.com.
Children’s PLACE (Preschool, Learning, Activities Center for Education), Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and offers a stimulating and diverse early learning environment, allowing children the opportunity to learn from their environment while developing valuable academic and life skills. The facility is located at 625 Richmond St. in Huntington.