The Red Caboose to Host Holiday Author Open House December 15
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet almost twenty authors from across the tri-state area. As a special treat, many authors will read from their work throughout the event. The open house is free and open to the public.
Huntington has become a hotbed of excellent writing in the past few years. Author S.G. Redling is among the local authors who attend the event, “It’s a great time to be a writer in Huntington. Not only do we have an excess of talent, but the community supports us so enthusiastically.” The authors attending represent a wide range of genres including children’s books, historical fiction, non-fiction, poetry, romance, and thrillers.
Follow The Red Caboose on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @theredcaboosewv or visit their website at redcaboosewv.com.
Participating Authors:
Suzanne Alexander
Lisa Anderson
Laura Treacy Bentley
Nancy Carter
Michael Connick
Jody Lynn Daniels
Andrea Fekete
Jenny Grover
John Hash
Hayley Mitchell Haugen
Amanda Hooser
Kirk Judd
Dave Lavender
Cat Pleska
S.G. Redling
Carter Taylor Seaton
M. Lynne Squires
John Van Kirk
Myra Rollyson Yates