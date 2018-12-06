The Red Caboose to Host Holiday Author Open House December 15

Books make great gifts for just about any occasion! The Red Caboose will host an author open house on Saturday, December 15, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM. The open house will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s community rooms at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet almost twenty authors from across the tri-state area. As a special treat, many authors will read from their work throughout the event. The open house is free and open to the public.

Huntington has become a hotbed of excellent writing in the past few years. Author S.G. Redling is among the local authors who attend the event, “It’s a great time to be a writer in Huntington. Not only do we have an excess of talent, but the community supports us so enthusiastically.” The authors attending represent a wide range of genres including children’s books, historical fiction, non-fiction, poetry, romance, and thrillers.

Participating Authors:

Suzanne Alexander

Lisa Anderson

Laura Treacy Bentley

Nancy Carter

Michael Connick

Jody Lynn Daniels

Andrea Fekete

Jenny Grover

John Hash

Hayley Mitchell Haugen

Amanda Hooser

Kirk Judd

Dave Lavender

Cat Pleska

S.G. Redling

Carter Taylor Seaton

M. Lynne Squires

John Van Kirk

Myra Rollyson Yates