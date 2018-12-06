“Christmas at Cacapon” event features Historic Old Inn on Dec. 16, 2018

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cacapon Resort State Park is hosting a holiday celebration on Sunday, Dec. 16. The Historic Old Inn, West Virginia’s first state park lodge, will be decorated for the holidays, setting the stage for an afternoon of activities. Santa will greet children from 1-2:30 p.m.

“This is a good time to bring a camera to capture pictures with Santa and wintry scenes at Cacapon,” said Valerie Chaney, Cacapon events coordinator. “If there is snow, Santa will encourage making snow angels outdoors. The fireplace will warm guests who enjoy the outdoors as well as indoor festivities.”

An old-fashioned caroling and sing-along with the Morgan County Community Concert Band’s Small Ensemble will start at 3:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments and Christmas cookies. The afternoon at the Inn will be free and open to the public. The park’s restaurant at Cacapon Lodge is open daily.

The Old Inn is a popular family reunion setting with 12-sleeping rooms, a great room for gathering and full kitchen. For additional information about activities and events at Cacapon Resort State Park, call 304-258-1022. Learn more about Cacapon State Park at

