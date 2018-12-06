Most read
- Gov. Justice declares Wednesday, Dec. 5 a state holiday in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush
- Sheetz to Open att Tanyard Station
- Marshall University named a Best Business School by The Princeton Review
- How to Love an Addict Through the Holidays
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Columbus Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Multiple Huntington Heroin and Crack Offenses
- 25th Anniversary Reminder ---- Schindler's List Recalls German Holocaust Terrors
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
“Christmas at Cacapon” event features Historic Old Inn on Dec. 16, 2018
Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 19:07 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“This is a good time to bring a camera to capture pictures with Santa and wintry scenes at Cacapon,” said Valerie Chaney, Cacapon events coordinator. “If there is snow, Santa will encourage making snow angels outdoors. The fireplace will warm guests who enjoy the outdoors as well as indoor festivities.”
An old-fashioned caroling and sing-along with the Morgan County Community Concert Band’s Small Ensemble will start at 3:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments and Christmas cookies. The afternoon at the Inn will be free and open to the public. The park’s restaurant at Cacapon Lodge is open daily.
The Old Inn is a popular family reunion setting with 12-sleeping rooms, a great room for gathering and full kitchen. For additional information about activities and events at Cacapon Resort State Park, call 304-258-1022. Learn more about Cacapon State Park at www.cacaponresort.com.