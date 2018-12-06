Most read
- Gov. Justice declares Wednesday, Dec. 5 a state holiday in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush
- Sheetz to Open att Tanyard Station
- Marshall University named a Best Business School by The Princeton Review
- How to Love an Addict Through the Holidays
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Columbus Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Multiple Huntington Heroin and Crack Offenses
- 25th Anniversary Reminder ---- Schindler's List Recalls German Holocaust Terrors
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Attorney General Morrisey Fights Robocalls With Bipartisan Group
Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 19:14 Updated 5 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The coalition is reviewing the technology major telecom companies are pursuing to combat illegal robocalls, which can make it appear that the incoming call is coming from a legitimate source, such as a well-known financial institution, business and/or government entity.
“We hear your concerns,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office receives numerous calls from West Virginia consumers annoyed by the prevalence and frequency of robocalls. By joining forces, I believe our coalition can work with the telecom companies and produce real results to quell these intrusions and stop scammers from taking advantage of West Virginians.”
The multistate group has had in-depth meetings with several major telecom companies. The productive nature of these meetings has led to greater information sharing about the technological capabilities already in existence or in development to fight these calls.
The coalition is working to:
- Develop a detailed understanding of what is technologically feasible to minimize unwanted robocalls and illegal telemarking.
- Engage the major telecom companies to encourage them to expedite the best possible solutions for consumers.
- Consider further recommendations the states should make to the Federal Communications Commission.
Together, the coalition’s success and recent legislation will bolster the state’s ability to hold accountable those who spoof, or otherwise misrepresent, their call identification data to prey upon West Virginia consumers.
Attorney General Morrisey, in the meantime, suggests consumers should not answer calls from unrecognizable numbers and never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
The coalition, led by North Carolina, Indiana and New Hampshire, also includes West Virginia and attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.